Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agriculture ministry launches first-ever edible oil consumption survey

Agriculture ministry launches first-ever edible oil consumption survey

The initiative comes as India -- the world's largest consumer and importer of edible oils -- lacks recent data on consumption patterns

Edible Oil
Industry reports indicate that per capita annual consumption of edible oil has risen to over 20 kg in India, significantly exceeding the recommended limits of 12 kg. | Representative Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union agriculture ministry has launched its first-ever survey to assess edible oil consumption patterns in India, aiming to effectively implement the new Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), a senior government official said.

The 45-day questionnaire-based survey, which began on January 9, will continue until February 23. The initiative comes as India -- the world's largest consumer and importer of edible oils -- lacks recent data on consumption patterns.

"The survey aims to capture the consumption pattern and choice of edible oils, which will help in policy decisions," the official told PTI.

Industry reports indicate that per capita annual consumption of edible oil has risen to over 20 kg in India, significantly exceeding the recommended limits of 12 kg by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and 13 kg by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This marks a substantial increase from 2.9 kg in 1950-60, driven by factors such as rising incomes, urbanisation, and changing dietary habits.

The comprehensive survey focuses on household cooking oil preferences and includes questions about demographic details, domicile, and residence type.

Also Read

India has potential to be sustainable aviation fuel producer: IATA official

Premium

Pocket pinch: FMCG companies passing 3-7% of price rise to consumers

Edible oil import up 39% in Nov on higher shipment of crude oils: SEA

Festivals lift India's edible oil imports to four-month high in Nov

Edible oil body SEA urges govt to lift ban on commodity futures trading

It explores specific aspects such as types of oils used, deep-frying frequency, seasonal usage patterns, and factors influencing oil selection, including health benefits and price considerations.

The questionnaire also assesses public awareness about health risks like trans fats, attitudes toward oil reuse, and concerns about oils in packaged foods.

Additionally, it examines consumer behaviour related to advertisements, label-reading practices, and willingness to pay premium prices for healthier oil options.

Survey results will help determine priority oilseeds under the NMEO-Oilseeds programme, scheduled to launch in the upcoming kharif (summer) season starting July.

The mission, with a financial outlay of Rs 10,103 crore over seven years, aims to increase domestic oilseed production from 39 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030-31.

Currently, India imports 55-60 per cent of its edible oil requirements from countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, and Ukraine. In the 2023-24 oil marketing year, India's edible oil imports reached approximately 15.96 million tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Agri research needs big boost, has to be more focused, say experts

Centre slashes FCI rice price by Rs 550 per quintal to Rs 2,250 for states

UP sugar mills want status-quo on SAP due to rising cost of production

Any subsidy given to farm sector must directly reach farmers: V-P Dhankhar

Centre procures record 1.37 mn tonnes of soybean under MSP scheme

Topics :edible oil Edible oil marketDomestic edible oil

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story