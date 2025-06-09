Agriculture output rises 40% in 10 years, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said agriculture production in the country increased by 40 per cent in the last 10 years and that the sector saw growth rate of 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 financial year.

Chouhan, who attended events here as part of the Central government's 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' , said even a one-two per cent growth in agriculture is considered big in the world.

Monday (June 9) is a historic day as it marks the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in his third tenure, he said.

The year has been full of achievements, he added.

"If I see from the agriculture perspective, it is the impact of PM Modi's vision, policies and programmes that agriculture growth rate was 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter," he told reporters. The country has set new records in the production of wheat, paddy, soya bean, groundnut and others and the storehouses for grain are full, he said. "In the last 10 years, we have increased (agriculture) production by 40 per cent. There is no shortage of food grains and India is exporting to other countries," he said. He congratulated PM Modi, farmers and scientists on the record food production.