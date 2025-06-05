Farmers' body calls for investment boost to tackle climate-farming barriers

Farmers' body FAIFA on Thursday called for bridging implementation gaps and increasing investment in climate-resilient agricultural technologies, citing high initial costs, fragmented infrastructure and low farmer awareness as key barriers to widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) released a white paper titled "Nourishing the Future: A Report on Climate-Resilient Agriculture" during a national seminar in New Delhi, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable farming practices to counter climate change impacts.

The report identified erratic rainfall, unseasonal droughts, temperature spikes and rising pest incidence as key threats disrupting crop cycles across major agricultural states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Member of Parliament from Andhra Prades Putta Mahesh Kumar was present at the event. Small and marginal farmers, who comprise over 80 per cent of India's agricultural community, are disproportionately affected due to limited adaptive capacity, the report said. ALSO READ: PM tells farmers to ask scientists questions to clear doubts on agri issues "Soil degradation, rising input costs, and falling water tables are putting significant pressure on farm productivity and incomes," said Murali Babu, General Secretary of FAIFA. "We must transition from a 'grow more' approach to a 'grow better' mindset," he added. While acknowledging existing government schemes such as the crop insurance programme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and micro-irrigation initiatives, FAIFA identified implementation gaps, including high initial costs, fragmented infrastructure, and low farmer awareness.