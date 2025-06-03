Home / Industry / Agriculture / ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri cooperation centre for Global South

ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri cooperation centre for Global South

ICRISAT, India's Ministry of Agriculture and global partners launch centre to strengthen collaboration on agricultural and climate challenges in dryland regions

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy
The launch coincided with a memorandum of understanding between ICRISAT and DAKSHIN, a Government of India initiative for capacity-building partnerships in South-South cooperation. (Photo:PTI)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), a premier global institute dedicated to research in dryland agriculture, has partnered with think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), India’s Ministry of Agriculture, and others to launch a new centre of excellence aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation among Global South countries.
 
The ICRISAT Centre for Excellence for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture (ISSCA) will facilitate partnerships between countries facing similar agricultural and climate challenges. It will act as a strategic hub for technology transfer, capacity building and innovation exchange in dryland and climate-vulnerable regions.
 
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are among the partner organisations involved in the centre. 
 
ICRISAT has already identified more than 100 technological solutions spanning crop improvement, natural resource management, horticulture, digital agriculture and mechanisation, which will be made available through the platform.
 
“We are collecting all those solutions which are tested in some places and those will be opened for others to use,” ICRISAT Director General Himanshu Pathak said, adding that solutions will be mapped for specific countries, locations and farm households.
 
The launch coincided with a memorandum of understanding between ICRISAT and DAKSHIN, a Government of India initiative for capacity-building partnerships in South-South cooperation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

Cooperative sugar mills seek ethanol price revision as blending dips to 28%

Premium

Farm export-import policy must balance grower, consumer interests: Chouhan

Cane variety with 14% sugar recovery rate can boost Maha's economy: Gadkari

Onion growers' body seeks Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage due to rains

Topics :AgricultureMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story