ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri cooperation centre for Global South

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), a premier global institute dedicated to research in dryland agriculture, has partnered with think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), India’s Ministry of Agriculture, and others to launch a new centre of excellence aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation among Global South countries.

The ICRISAT Centre for Excellence for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture (ISSCA) will facilitate partnerships between countries facing similar agricultural and climate challenges. It will act as a strategic hub for technology transfer, capacity building and innovation exchange in dryland and climate-vulnerable regions.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are among the partner organisations involved in the centre.