Brics nations propose deeper information sharing on farm genetic resources

The Brics countries have proposed to deepen their cooperation in agriculture through setting up a Brics agro-inputs, genetic resources and information network (BRICS AGRIN) that would strengthen collaboration in seeds, germplasm, and agricultural inputs within member countries.

The proposed BRICS AGRIN network will also promote information exchange, capacity building and technical cooperation among BRICS members, potentially providing a platform for greater coordination on agricultural genetic resources and inputs.

According to the agriculture outcome proposals finalised by the countries ahead of their probable inclusion in the main summit declaration, Brics nations are also looking to deepen cooperation in agriculture through a series of initiatives covering agro-ecology, digital farming, agricultural inputs and farmers’ rights in seed systems.

Among the other key proposals is the establishment of a Brics Network of Centres of Excellence on Agro-ecology and Regenerative Agriculture, aimed at creating a collaborative platform for joint research, knowledge exchange and capacity building. The network will focus on agro-ecology, natural farming and regenerative agriculture to promote sustainable and climate-resilient farming systems. The grouping will also establish a network on digital agriculture to strengthen cooperation in using emerging technologies in farming. The network will focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision-support systems, geospatial intelligence, internet of things (IoT)-enabled monitoring and advanced data analytics. The objective is to scale up the deployment of digital agriculture solutions and boost the ability of member countries to use technology for farm-level decision-making and monitoring.

Alongside these initiatives, Brics countries have proposed a Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems to address common challenges concerning farmers, traditional knowledge and seed systems. The forum will encourage the documentation and sharing of traditional agricultural knowledge and practices related to seed systems. It will also seek to address the interface between farmers’ rights and plant breeders’ rights, an issue that has assumed importance amid efforts to strengthen seed systems while protecting farmers’ traditional role in conserving and developing crop varieties. The initiatives seek to broaden Brics agricultural cooperation beyond trade and production to areas such as climate-resilient farming, digital technologies, genetic resources, agricultural inputs, and farmers’ rights.