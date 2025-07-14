Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre proposes global parity pricing for rock phosphate to spur output

Centre proposes global parity pricing for rock phosphate to spur output

Facing a DAP shortage, the Centre plans to link rock phosphate prices to global rates to encourage domestic production and reduce dependence on imports from Jordan, Morocco, and others

fertiliser, farmer
Currently, almost all raw materials that go into producing DAP—namely rock phosphate, phosphoric acid, and ammonia—are imported from countries such as Jordan and Morocco.
Saket KumarSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Amid a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), which is the second-largest consumed fertiliser in the country, the Union mines ministry has proposed linking the average sale price of domestically mined rock phosphate—a key ingredient in making DAP—with international rates to boost its production.
 
The proposal has been incorporated as part of a draft notification to amend the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbon Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016. The amendment will come into effect upon its publication in the official gazette.
 
Trade industry sources said at present, India hardly produces any rock phosphate of grades suitable for the manufacture of good quality DAP, but if domestic miners are incentivised adequately, they might look for the same within the country.
 
Presently, almost all the raw materials that go into making DAP—namely rock phosphate, phosphoric acid, and ammonia—are imported into the country from places like Jordan and Morocco.
 
More than half of the country’s annual DAP requirement, too, is imported in finished form. India annually consumes around 10–11 million tonnes of DAP, of which more than 50 per cent is imported.
 
Recently, finished DAP prices have reached almost their record levels of $1,000 per tonne—currently around $800 per tonne—due to a squeeze in supplies from China and disruption in shipments from the Middle East owing to the Iran-Israel conflict.
 
The high prices, coupled with low opening stocks, mean that farmers across the country are facing an acute shortage of DAP at present, leading to long queues outside the sale centres.
 
Meanwhile, on the new formula, the draft notification said that the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) will use a three-part formula to determine the average sale price of rock phosphate.
 
It will be calculated by multiplying the cost and freight (CFR) price of rock phosphate, as published by the Department of Fertilisers, with the monthly average exchange rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The result will then be adjusted with a grade-based conversion factor.
 
The draft amendment categorises rock phosphate into four grades based on the percentage of phosphorus pentoxide (P₂O₅) content.
 
The highest conversion factor of 0.85 applies to phosphate with more than 30 per cent P₂O₅, while the lowest factor of 0.22 is for material with P₂O₅ of 20 per cent or less.
 
Globally, the imported price of rock phosphate has been trading at around $175–180 per tonne.
 
Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden, one of the world's leading manufacturers of DAP, signed a long-term agreement with three Indian fertiliser companies—Indian Potash Limited (IPL), KRIBHCO, and Chambal Fertilisers (CIL)—for the supply of 3.1 million metric tonnes of DAP annually for five years starting FY2025–26. The agreement also includes a provision for a five-year extension based on mutual consent.
 
In 2022, Coromandel International Ltd, India’s leading phosphatic fertiliser player, acquired a 45 per cent equity share in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), a rock phosphate mining company based in Senegal.
 

Topics :agriculture economyagriculturalMining industry

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

