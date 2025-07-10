Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

The fisheries sector in Sikkim is thriving, with over 2,000 families engaged in pisciculture, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday.

In his message on National Fish Farmers' Day, Tamang said the sector has become a significant contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy.

The government's initiative to promote sustainable fisheries has led to the adoption of modern aquaculture technologies like Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and biofloc, he said.

"The youth of Sikkim are showing increasing interest in adopting modern aquaculture technologies, indicating a promising future for the fisheries sector. The government's plan to introduce Organic Fish Farming aligns with the state's organic vision and will create new market opportunities for farmers," he said.