Sikkim's fisheries sector thriving, has engaged over 2,000 families: CM

In his message on National Fish Farmers' Day, Tamang said the sector has become a significant contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM
Tamang said that the youth of Sikkim are showing increasing interest in adopting modern aquaculture technologies.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
The fisheries sector in Sikkim is thriving, with over 2,000 families engaged in pisciculture, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday.

In his message on National Fish Farmers' Day, Tamang said the sector has become a significant contributor to self-employment, food security, and the local economy.

The government's initiative to promote sustainable fisheries has led to the adoption of modern aquaculture technologies like Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and biofloc, he said.

"The youth of Sikkim are showing increasing interest in adopting modern aquaculture technologies, indicating a promising future for the fisheries sector. The government's plan to introduce Organic Fish Farming aligns with the state's organic vision and will create new market opportunities for farmers," he said.

"The government's support for fish farmers has enabled them to emerge as torchbearers of innovation and resilience. Fish farming has become a profitable and sustainable livelihood for many, contributing to the state's progress," he added.

Tamang extended his greetings to fish farmers on the occasion, acknowledging their dedication to advancing food security, sustainable livelihoods, and rural economic progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SikkimfishingAquaculture

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

