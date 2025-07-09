Resilient supply chains needed for agri sector, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the industry needs to build resilient supply chains and become self-reliant to safeguard itself from supply shocks.

While the minister did not refer to any country, the statement came at a time when China has reduced exports of a critical fertiliser – di-ammonium phosphate – creating a global supply squeeze.

The restrictions in supplies have also resulted in higher prices. India is largely dependent on the import of di-ammonium phosphate.

“…How will our supply chain become self-sufficient and self-reliant? How will our supply chain become safe (so that) we are not stuck when a country stops supplying fertiliser… We cannot suddenly be in trouble. We have to ensure supply chain resilience in fertiliser, insecticide, pesticide ..,” Goyal said at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.