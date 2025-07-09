Home / Industry / Agriculture / Resilient supply chains needed for agri sector, says Piyush Goyal

Resilient supply chains needed for agri sector, says Piyush Goyal

While the minister did not refer to any country, the statement came at a time when China has reduced exports of a critical fertiliser - di-ammonium phosphate - creating a global supply squeeze

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister further said that India has the potential to increase agricultural exports to Rs 20 trillion from Rs 4 trillion now. This can be achieved by working on areas such as improving packaging and shelf life, among other things. (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the industry needs to build resilient supply chains and become self-reliant to safeguard itself from supply shocks.
 
While the minister did not refer to any country, the statement came at a time when China has reduced exports of a critical fertiliser – di-ammonium phosphate – creating a global supply squeeze.
 
The restrictions in supplies have also resulted in higher prices. India is largely dependent on the import of di-ammonium phosphate. 
 
“…How will our supply chain become self-sufficient and self-reliant? How will our supply chain become safe (so that) we are not stuck when a country stops supplying fertiliser… We cannot suddenly be in trouble. We have to ensure supply chain resilience in fertiliser, insecticide, pesticide ..,” Goyal said at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
 
He further said that the government will not let fertiliser costs increase. The government provides millions in subsidies to protect farmers by keeping fertiliser costs down, he added.
 
The minister further said that India has the potential to increase agricultural exports to Rs 20 trillion from Rs 4 trillion now. This can be achieved by working on areas such as improving packaging and shelf life, among other things.
 
He also said that there is potential to further increase exports of items such as coffee and spices. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rainfall 15% above normal, but 33.5% of districts remain monsoon-deficient

Centre adds 7 new farm products to e-NAM platform for better pricing

High-yielding seeds, increased acreage to boost mustard production: Experts

Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

Bringing investment to rural sector key priority: IFAD president

Topics :Piyush GoyalSupply chainFertilizersAgricultureChina

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story