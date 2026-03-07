Centre sets 30.3 million tonnes wheat procurement target for FY27

The government has set a target of procuring 30.3 million tonnes (mt) of wheat from farmers for the Central Pool during the 2026–27 rabi marketing season beginning April 1, almost at the same level as last year.

In the 2025–26 season, the Centre procured around 30.03 mt of wheat from about 2.6 million farmers.

The procurement target for the coming season was decided at a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Food, attended by representatives from states and officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

According to an official statement, several issues related to procurement, storage and distribution of foodgrains were discussed at the meeting.