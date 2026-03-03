West Asia conflict: Iran stepped up basmati imports under war cloud

Traders noted that food security in West Asian countries at the epicentre of the conflict, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, does not currently appear to be under strain in terms of cereals and essential staples.

However, a crisis could emerge if the conflict extends beyond 10 days, particularly in perishable categories such as green vegetables and fruit, on which Gulf countries are heavily reliant on imports. “There is no problem when it comes to supplies of onions, potatoes and green peas, but if the crisis prolongs beyond 10 days there could be shortages of perishable food items and processed products such as juices and fruit in Gulf countries, where demand is typically high during Ramzan,” a leading trade expert said.