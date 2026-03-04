Sugar shares rally on hopes of higher ethanol blend amid West Asia crisis

Shares of Indian sugar companies rallied on Wednesday over hopes that with crude oil prices reaching new highs due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Central government might not only revise the ethanol prices, which have been on hold for almost three years, but might also consider raising the mandate from the existing 20 per cent to 27 per cent.

Oil prices have surged up to 12 per cent since the start of the war in West Asia.

The rally in sugar stocks came even as the broader BSE and NSE remained weak.

Traders said sugar shares jumped also because of talk that as the West Asia crisis lingers on and crude oil remains on the boil, Brazil — one of the largest producers of sugar in the world — might divert more of the sweetener towards making ethanol, thus cutting down on surplus global supplies.

Globally, too, sugar prices have been on the rise for the last two days on hopes that the West Asia war, if it lingers longer than expected and crude remains under pressure, will tighten supplies. Some traders said the rally in sugar stocks was also fuelled by a larger-than-expected drop in sugar production in the 2025-26 season that started in October — from the earlier projected 29.5 million tonnes to 28 million tonnes — which was seen as supportive of farm-gate prices. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Bajaj Hindustan closed at Rs 17.21 per unit, 10.25 per cent higher than the previous close.

Similarly, shares of Ponni Sugar Erode closed 10.24 per cent higher than its previous close on Wednesday, while Dwarikesh Sugar closed 9.60 per cent higher. Shares of Rana Sugar ended the day 9.23 per cent higher than the previous close and Ugar Sugar was 8.51 per cent higher. “The rally in sugar shares today is largely guided by developments in the energy sector and also some impact of a lower-than-anticipated sugar production in the 2025-26 season,” Rahil Shaikh, managing director of MEIR Commodities, a prominent player in the global agricultural commodities trading industry, told Business Standard. He said the jump was not on account of any sentiment around exports of sugar, as Indian sugar continued to remain hugely overpriced compared to its global peers despite some improvement in global rates in the last few days.

“My understanding is though the government has permitted exports of 2 million tonnes of sugar in the 2025-26 season, mills at best can export just around 0.7–0.8 million tonnes of the sweetener as there is no parity in price of Indian sugar and its global peers,” Shaikh said. Meanwhile, Indian equity markets declined as the prospect of prolonged turmoil in West Asia and the ripple effects of higher oil prices prompted traders to shift funds into safe-haven assets. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, and the sharp surge in crude prices to their highest level in four years has reignited investor concerns over inflation and the country’s external balances, further adding to the market’s losses, according to ICRA.