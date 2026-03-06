Farmers' earnings may come under pressure if West Asia exports stay stuck

Regarding basmati, trade and market sources said farm-gate prices have dropped by almost 7-10 per cent in the last few days as consignments totalling around 200,000-400,000 tonnes (worth about Rs 3,200 crore) bound for West Asia are stranded in various places (200,000 tonnes at ports and 200,000 tonnes at sea).
When it comes to bananas, trade sources said around 1,200 containers from Solapur alone are stuck in cold storage, which has stalled harvesting, with farmers facing demurrage charges of Rs 8,500 per container daily.
Yesterday, the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), in a representation to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said that international freight rates have risen by an estimated 15-20 per cent, while war-risk surcharges and insurance premiums for Gulf-bound shipments have increased significantly.