Farmers' earnings may come under pressure if West Asia exports stay stuck

Even as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured exporters that the Centre will use all resources at its disposal to help them deal with the West Asia crisis, farmers' groups say that if shipments of major export commodities remain stuck for a longer duration, it could impact growers' earnings, which have already been under stress this year due to low inflation.

Apart from basmati and bananas, which are already in the news for being stuck in ports, sources said around 300 containers loaded with grapes bound for West Asia are also stuck in ports, putting almost 6,000 tonnes at risk.

That apart, 5,400 tonnes of onions from Nashik and around 8 million units of eggs destined for West Asia markets are at risk of spoiling or being damaged due to shipment delays. West Asia is a major destination for Indian eggs, with Oman, the UAE and Qatar being major buyers.

These export consignments bound for the Middle East could also have an impact on pulling down food inflation, which was showing some signs of moderation after being negative for seven straight months till December 2025.