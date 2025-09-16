Centre sets record 362.96 mt foodgrain output target for 2025-26

Encouraged by a good monsoon, the Centre has fixed a target of producing a record 362.96 million tonnes of foodgrains in the 2025-26 crop season that began in July, up 2.5 per cent from the actual production in 2024-25, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters on the second day of the two-day national campaign for rabi crops.

The campaign also estimated seed requirements for the rabi season at 22.9 million tonnes, with availability projected at 25 million tonnes. The requirement and availability of all major fertilisers are also being assessed.

In the just concluded kharif season, amid an all-round crisis of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), the Centre said that from June 1 to September 14 India consumed around 18.2 million tonnes of urea, compared with 17.4 million tonnes last year, an increase of 4.59 per cent.

Sales of P&K fertilisers were 15.3 million tonnes, up from 13.7 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of almost 12 per cent. In the 2024-25 crop season, the Centre had fixed a target of 341.55 million tonnes of foodgrains, while actual production stood at 353.96 million tonnes. On the acute shortage of urea and other fertilisers, Chouhan said states would be supplied adequate quantities of urea, DAP, and other complexes in the rabi season. Steps would also be taken to ensure there is no shortage anywhere. “We are also setting up a three-tier monitoring system across the country to ensure that there is no diversion of fertiliser from farm to non-farm areas,” Chouhan said.