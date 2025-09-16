Centre sets record 362.96 mt foodgrain output target for 2025-26

As states across the country flagged shortages of urea and other nutrients, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi demanded that the price of one bag of subsidised urea be raised to at least Rs 350, including dealers’ margins, to prevent diversion. Shahi was speaking on behalf of the state at the two-day national rabi conference.
Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao also sought adequate supplies of urea and other nutrients during the rabi season and called for lifting the 25 per cent cap on procurement of pulses.
Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian highlighted the state’s plight due to unprecedented floods and urged the Centre to send early supplies of wheat and chana seeds to protect farmers from losses. He also demanded an additional Rs 180 crore in assistance to restart farm operations in the state.
