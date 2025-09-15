Rajasthan govt surpasses initial target for cooperative millet stores

The Rajasthan government has opened 152 millet outlets in the state so far, four-and-a-half times the initial target, according to a state cooperative department official.

Manju Rajpal, principal secretary of the department, said the target of opening 34 millet outlets through the Rajasthan State Cooperative Consumer Federation (Confed) and District Cooperative Consumer Stores was surpassed due to the efforts of cooperative societies as well as consumers’ inclination towards adopting millets in their diet.

Along with Confed and District Cooperative Consumer Stores, millet outlets are also being opened at the level of purchasing-selling cooperative societies and village service cooperative societies.