Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan govt surpasses initial target for cooperative millet stores

Rajasthan govt surpasses initial target for cooperative millet stores

Along with Confed and District Cooperative Consumer Stores, millet outlets are also being opened at the level of purchasing-selling cooperative societies and village service cooperative societies

millets
premium
The products available at the millet outlets include millet mix, roasted jowar, roasted millet, ragi biscuits, oats biscuits, cookies, ragi flakes, and more
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government has opened 152 millet outlets in the state so far, four-and-a-half times the initial target, according to a state cooperative department official. 
 
Manju Rajpal, principal secretary of the department, said the target of opening 34 millet outlets through the Rajasthan State Cooperative Consumer Federation (Confed) and District Cooperative Consumer Stores was surpassed due to the efforts of cooperative societies as well as consumers’ inclination towards adopting millets in their diet. 
 
Along with Confed and District Cooperative Consumer Stores, millet outlets are also being opened at the level of purchasing-selling cooperative societies and village service cooperative societies.
 
Rajpal added that these outlets are helping create employment opportunities, a point that was focused upon in this year’s state budget, which is also in line with the Centre’s slogan, ‘Sahkar se Samridhi’. 
 
Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated 64 millet outlets on July 17 at the Cooperative and Employment Festival in Jaipur. 
 
The products available at the millet outlets include millet mix, roasted jowar, roasted millet, ragi biscuits, oats biscuits, cookies, ragi flakes, and more. 
 
Hanuman Agarwal, Confed manager (marketing), said the Confed store located in Jaipur’s Nehru Sahakar Bhawan has been seeing sales of around ₹1.5 lakh every month, aided by the addition of millet, or ‘Shri Ann’ products.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sugar industry has survived due to use of ethanol, says Nitin Gadkari

Premium

DLF Cyber City Developers plans to raise up to ₹1,100 crore via NCDs

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for sugar sector to tap global biofuel market

ICMR licences multi-stage malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax' to five companies

Want to know where to grow a crop? This Noida agritech startup tells you

Topics :rajasthanmilletsAgricultureFarming

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story