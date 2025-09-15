Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing increases 2% so far this year; oilseeds lag behind last year

Paddy, the main kharif crop, was sown in about 430.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. The sowing began with the onset of southwest monsoon in June

Kharif
As per the ministry data, pulses acreage grew slightly to 118.06 lakh hectare, as against 117.25 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. However, tur and moong acreage was lagging behind.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Total area sown to paddy rose marginally by 2 per cent to 438.51 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2025-26 kharif (summer) season, but oilseeds acreage was lagging behind, according to agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

Paddy, the main kharif crop, was sown in about 430.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. The sowing began with the onset of southwest monsoon in June.

As per the ministry data, pulses acreage grew slightly to 118.06 lakh hectare, as against 117.25 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. However, tur and moong acreage was lagging behind.

In case of oilseeds, the total area was lagging behind at 188.81 lakh hectare as against 193.93 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Soybean and sesamum acreage remained lower so far in the ongoing kharif season.

However, area sown to coarse cereals rose marginally to 192.91 lakh hectare so far this year, from 180.75 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among cash crops, sugarcane acreage was slightly higher at 57.31 lakh hectare from 55.68 lakh hectare in the previous year. Cotton area remained lower at 109.64 lakh hectare from 112.48 lakh hectare in the past year.

Total area under all kharif crops was marginally up at 1,110.80 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 1,095.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Kharifoilseeds

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

