DLF Cyber City Developers to raise ₹1,100 crore via NCDs for projects

DCCDL, a DLF-GIC joint venture, to raise Rs 1,100 crore via NCDs for projects and debt repayment, aims to cap net debt at Rs 20,000 crore with strong rental-led cash flows

Its net profit stood at Rs 593 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 470 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC, is planning to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund project construction and repay debt.
 
The real estate company, in which the DLF group holds a 66.67 per cent stake, has estimated annual capital expenditure of Rs 3,500–4,000 crore in the current financial year (FY26), which is expected to moderate to around Rs 2,000 crore over the medium term.
 
It also has an annual interest payment obligation of Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, with most scheduled repayments likely to be refinanced, according to rating agency CRISIL. CRISIL has assigned a “AAA” rating to the debentures, citing the company’s strong business risk profile, backed by high occupancy levels and scale of the operational portfolio. DCCDL has about 40.4 million square feet (msf) of commercial space and around 4 msf of retail areas, spread across Gurugram, Chennai, Noida, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. 
 
The agency said the real estate firm has strong debt protection metrics and refinancing ability. Sustained rental growth, along with a reduction in net debt to Rs 17,287 crore as on June 30, 2025, from Rs 17,583 crore a year earlier, has strengthened its financial position. The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improved to 3.2 times as on June 30, 2025, from 5.6 times as on March 31, 2021, and is expected to reduce further over the medium term.
 
The developer aims to maintain net debt levels at or below Rs 20,000 crore, and has also indicated plans to keep its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio at or below 3.5 times and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 35–40 per cent, despite ongoing and planned construction.
 
CRISIL also highlighted the execution risk associated with DCCDL’s expansion. The group will develop about 11.9 msf over the next seven years and could add another 16 msf in a phased manner over the longer term.
 
DCCDL reported operating income of Rs 1,728 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), compared with Rs 1,536 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net profit stood at Rs 593 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 470 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

