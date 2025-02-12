Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre to reimburse tomato storage, transport costs for MP farmers

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the implementation of transportation component of market intervention scheme (MIS) for tomato in the state through NCCF

tomatoes
Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
In view of falling tomato prices, the Centre on Wednesday said it will reimburse the storage and transportation cost of tomato in Madhya Pradesh under the market intervention scheme through cooperative NCCF.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the implementation of transportation component of market intervention scheme (MIS) for tomato in the state through NCCF.

"NCCF is preparing to start transportation operations from Madhya Pradesh soon," an official statement said.

Under this scheme, where there is a price difference of TOP crops (tomato, onion and potato) between producing and consuming states, the operational cost incurred in storage and transportation of crops from producing state to other consuming states will be reimbursed to the central nodal agencies like NAFED and NCCF.

This has been done in the interest of farmers of producing states, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :central governmenttomato pricesMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

