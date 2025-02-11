Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Over 20.5 mn farmer IDs created under Digital Agriculture Mission: Govt

Over 20.5 mn farmer IDs created under Digital Agriculture Mission: Govt

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said the State Farmer Registry under the Digital Agriculture Mission covers all landholder farmers, including women farmers

Farmer, Agriculture
About 14,343 farmer IDs have been created in Chhatisgarh, 9,843 in Odisha, 3,054 in Tamil Nadu, 424 in Andhra Pradesh and 19 IDs in Bihar. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 20.5 million farmer IDs have been generated under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the State Farmer Registry under the Digital Agriculture Mission covers all landholder farmers, including women farmers.

Farmers Registry application also has the provision to onboard the tenant and lessee farmers. A state can decide to include such farmers in the Farmers Registry as per the state's policy.

"As of February 2, a total of 2,05,26,912 farmer IDs have been created...," Thakur said.

This includes 1.02 crore farmer IDs in Uttar Pradesh, 41.87 lakh IDs in Madhya Pradesh, 36.36 lakh in Gujarat, 22.54 lakh in Maharashtra, 1.42 lakh in Assam, and 75,593 in Rajasthan.

About 14,343 farmer IDs have been created in Chhatisgarh, 9,843 in Odisha, 3,054 in Tamil Nadu, 424 in Andhra Pradesh and 19 IDs in Bihar.

Also Read

Soy, groundnut purchase deadline extended as prices remain below MSP

Govt to upgrade e-NAM platform to promote inter-state trade: Chouhan in RS

Govt adds 10 additional commodities to e-NAM platform for trading

Boost for agriculture: Budget proposals will help farmers and consumers

Budget 2025 FAQs: Key tax, insurance and investment changes explained

The Digital Agriculture Mission, with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, seeks to enable a robust digital agriculture ecosystem in the country for driving innovative farmer-centric digital solutions and making available timely and reliable crop-related information to all the farmers in the country.

The Mission seeks to enable a robust digital agriculture ecosystem in the country for driving innovative farmer-centric digital solutions and making available timely and reliable crop-related information to all the farmers in the country.

The Mission envisages the creation of Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture such as Agristack, Krishi Decision Support System, Comprehensive Soil Fertility and Profile Map and other IT initiatives undertaken by Central Government/State Governments.

The Centre is providing administrative and technical supports to the all the states for implementation of the mission, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Legalising land leasing across states continues to face multiple hurdles

Rajasthan trade bodies call for investment in agro-processing, agri-biz

Sugar mills close early, pushing up local prices amid production halts

Centre extends soyabean procurement in Maharashtra, Telangana for farmers

Premium

New setting, old demands: Centre, farmers to revive stalled discussions

Topics :agriculture economyagriculture sectorDigital India

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story