Chouhan reviews monsoon progress, flags El Nino risk; govt on alert mode

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed the progress of southwest monsoon and directed officials to provide timely farm advisories and maintain better coordination with states to tackle the potential impact of El Nino on kharif crops.

The government is on "alert mode", Chouhan said, asking officials to maintain constant check on monsoon status.

"Ensure better coordination with states and take prompt action," Chouhan told officials in the meeting.

He also asked them to provide timely advisories and essential assistance to farmers, an official statement said.

Measures to safeguard farmers' interests and mitigate the impact on kharif crops were discussed in detail, it said.