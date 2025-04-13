Country's crude soyabean oil imports double to 1.91 mn tonnes: SEA

India's import of crude soyabean oil more than doubled to 19.11 lakh tonne in the first five months of current oil marketing year ending October 2025, according to edible oil industry body SEA.

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that the country imported 19,11,420 tonne of crude soyabean degummed oil during November 2024 and March 2025 period as against 8,82,943 tonne in the corresponding period of the 2023-24 marketing year.

Edible oil marketing year runs from November to October.

In case of crude soyabean degummed oil, India mainly imported from Argentina, Brazil and Russia.

Imports from Argentina jumped to 12,16,291 tonne from 4,50,602 tonne. Shipments of crude soyabean oil from Brazil fell marginally to 3,27,936 tonne from 3,29,843 tonne.

Shipments from Russia too jumped at 1,62,347 tonne during November 2024-March 2025 from 41,497 tonne in the corresponding period of the preceding oil marketing year.

Overall, India's total edible oil imports fell marginally to 56,39,677 tonne in the period from 57,65,232 tonne a year.

Sharp jump in imports of crude soyabean oil was offset by drop in imports of crude and refined palm oil.

Imports of crude palm oil declined to 17,23,721 tonne from 25,96,304 tonne.

The inbound shipments of crude sunflower declined to 13,12,701 tonne from 13,52,451 tonne.

Imports of refined palmolein dipped to 6,62,890 tonne from 8,86,607 tonne.

"Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of RBD palmolein and crude palm Oil (CPO) to India," SEA said.

During November 2024-March 2025, Indonesia exported 8,61,362 tonne of CPO and 5,70,981 tonne of RBD palmolein.

Malaysia exported 7,31,870 tonne CPO and 82,102 tonne of RBD palmolein to India, the data showed.