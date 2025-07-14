DGCA orders inspection of Boeing fuel switches by 21 July deadline

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed all airlines to inspect the locking mechanism of fuel control switches on their Boeing aircraft and submit inspection reports by 21 July, following global concerns raised in the wake of the AI171 crash last month.

The directive by the Indian aviation safety regulator does not apply to Boeing 777 aircraft, which do not feature the Honeywell-manufactured fuel control switches found on other Boeing types such as the 737 and 787.

On Saturday, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) made public its preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI171, which killed 260 people. The report stated that both engine fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 aircraft had “transitioned” from RUN to CUTOFF just seconds after take-off, resulting in a dual engine failure.

While the cause remains undetermined, international airlines such as Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways have in the last couple of days started inspecting the fuel control switches on their Boeing 787 fleet. When asked about these inspections, an Etihad Airways spokesperson said: “Etihad always ensures its maintenance is fully compliant.” A Singapore Airlines spokesperson did not respond to Business Standard’s queries. ALSO READ: DGCA to implement ranking system for flying training organisations South Korea, meanwhile, was also preparing to mandate inspections of fuel control switches on all Boeing aircraft operated by airlines in the country. A spokesperson for the South Korean transport ministry on Monday said the upcoming checks would follow the guidance of the 2018 advisory issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), though no specific timeline for completion was provided.

The AAIB report had on Saturday revealed that the Boeing 787 involved in the crash was equipped with the same fuel control switches flagged in the FAA’s 2018 bulletin. Air India told investigators it had not carried out the recommended inspections at the time, citing the advisory nature of the bulletin. The aircraft’s throttle control module had been replaced in 2019 and 2023, though not due to any issue related to the fuel switches. In its Monday order, the DGCA noted that the FAA had in December 2018 issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) — number NM-18-33 — regarding the potential for disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on multiple Boeing models, including the 737, 747, 757, 767, 787 and others.

The FAA had in 2018 received reports that in some cases, the fuel control switches were installed in a way that bypassed or disabled the locking mechanism, which is meant to prevent accidental movement of the switch from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position. Without the lock engaged, the switches could potentially be moved more easily, raising the risk of unintentional engine shutdown during flight. Though the FAA had determined that the issue did not constitute an “unsafe condition” requiring a mandatory Airworthiness Directive, it had recommended that operators inspect the switches and replace any with disengaged locking features. It specifically advised a part upgrade for certain 737 models with switches built by Honeywell. The SAIB was advisory and not mandatory.

The DGCA on Monday noted that several domestic and international airlines have now initiated such inspections. Therefore, it instructed all Indian operators of affected aircraft to “complete the inspection required under SAIB Number: NM-18-33... no later than 21 July 2025”. Operators must also submit an inspection plan and post-inspection report to the DGCA and the concerned regional office. “Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations,” the DGCA added in its order. Among Indian carriers, the inspection applies to Boeing aircraft in the fleets of five airlines. Air India operates 191 aircraft in total, of which 57 are Boeing jets, including 787s and 777s. Air India Express has 75 Boeing 737s in its 114-aircraft fleet. IndiGo, with a total fleet of 414 aircraft, has 10 Boeing 777, 787s and 737s acquired on lease. SpiceJet operates 29 Boeing aircraft out of 55 in its fleet, while Akasa Air’s entire fleet of 30 aircraft comprises Boeing 737 MAX planes, according to planespotters.net.