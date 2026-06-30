El Niño threat: Which crops face the biggest risk from weak monsoon?

Meanwhile, the government has prepared an elaborate contingency plan to deal with any eventuality.
The agriculture ministry has mapped 315 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha as likely to receive below-normal rainfall. Of these, 111 have less than 25 per cent irrigation coverage have been classified as ‘most vulnerable’.
Of the balance, 76 have been categorised as ‘medium-vulnerable’ (25-50 per cent irrigation coverage) and 128 as ‘least vulnerable’ (more than 50 per cent irrigation coverage).
A majority of the 111 ‘highly vulnerable’ districts are in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with the former accounting for almost 22 of them.