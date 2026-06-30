El Niño threat: Which crops face the biggest risk from weak monsoon?

As the southwest monsoon enters a much-needed active phase after a prolonged period of lull, all focus will be on the crops, which could be most severely impacted and which could be least impacted due to El Niño-induced low rains this year.

Common understanding says that any crop which is highly reliant on water—paddy and maize—should be the most impacted due to low rains. On the other hand, crops that require less water, such as pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals or millets, are the ones that should be least impacted.

However, experts said that it is not always the case. Much also depends on when and where the rains fall in a low monsoon year. If the rains are good in paddy growing in the eastern and southern parts of the country, the impact on paddy could be less. If rains are less in the central and western parts of the country, where irrigation coverage is lower than the national average, the impact on oilseeds and pulses could be more.