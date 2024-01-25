Home / Industry / Agriculture / Electricity use in agriculture sector jumps to 37.1% since 2009-10

Electricity use in agriculture sector jumps to 37.1% since 2009-10

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
The share of direct energy use in the form of electricity in the agriculture sector in India rose from 28.75 per cent in 2009-10 to 37.1 per cent in 2019-20 of the total energy use, according to a new data yearbook by The Energy Research Institute (TERI).

The total commercial energy input to agriculture rose from 1496 ? 10^9 megajoules (MJ) in 2009-10 to 2050 ? 10^9 MJ in 2019-20, it said.

Both direct (electricity and fuel) and indirect (nitrogenous and phosphorus fertilisers, and pesticides) energy use in Indian agriculture have increased over the years.

Indirect use of energy in the form of fertilisers contributed 68.4 per cent in 2009-10 but reduced to 60.61 per cent in 2019-20.

Electricity consumption in agriculture is increasing, driven by higher irrigation demand for new crop varieties and subsidised electricity provided to the sector, it said.

In 2021-22, the agriculture sector contributed 18.6 per cent of gross value added in India. It provided livelihood and employment to about 45.5 per cent of the country's workforce.

Vulnerability assessments for Indian agriculture indicate that 19 per cent of total rural districts (573 rural districts) are classified as 'very high-risk' districts, TERI said.

Climate change-related losses in Indian agriculture are estimated at about 4.??9 per cent of the agricultural economy each year. This translates to an overall gross domestic product (GDP) loss of 1.5 per cent, it said.

Topics :electricityagriculture economyfarmers

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

