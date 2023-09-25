Explained: Why are Russian export prices roiling the wheat market

What is Russia's policy?
Since then, traders say an export floor price has been increasingly apparent.
Last Wednesday's tender by Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat buyers, showed offers of Russian wheat all at $270 per metric ton, free on board (FOB) before shipping costs. Traders believe this is the current minimum price sought by the Russian authorities for sales in international tenders.
Adherence to this minimum made European Union origins more competitive and Egyptian state buyer GASC booked two cargoes of Romanian wheat.
Why is the market confused?
The floor price has been most visible in Egypt's tenders, with sellers in recent weeks generally bidding at a single level.
Russia has not confirmed the existence of minimum wheat export prices and international traders say indications are given orally to exporters without formal written rules.
Russia's agriculture ministry declined to comment.
Market sources say Russian wheat is being regularly offered for sale well below reported floor levels.
Traders said export prices from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Monday were around $243 to $245 a ton FOB for 12.5% protein wheat for October shipment. Russian analysts have this month reported levels either side of $240.
Russian wheat may be used to supply part of some 600,000 tons of wheat thought to have been booked by Algeria in another tender last week, in which state buyer OAIC reportedly paid $272 to $275 a ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, according to traders.
Is this a problem for the market?
With Russia having a huge surplus, shipments from war-torn Ukraine curtailed and drought reducing harvest prospects in other exporting countries, the international market looks more reliant on Russian wheat this season.
Traders cited lengthy negotiations in last week's tenders held by Egypt and Algeria as a sign of tensions created by Russian price levels. Price disparities can alter by several million dollars the cost of orders for importers already faced with high prices and the dollar's strength versus local currencies.
Traders and analysts are trying to understand how long the minimum price may apply and whether it may soon slow Russian exports after huge volumes shipped this summer.
Analysts currently expect Russia to achieve record wheat exports this season on the back of its two largest-ever harvests in 2022 and 2023.