Home / Industry / Agriculture / FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Food regulator FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao has asked states to set up inter-ministerial panel for reducing the usage of pesticides with a view to ensure safe food to consumers.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) held its 44th meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) on August 22-23 under the chairmanship of its Chief Executive Officer, according to an official statement on Friday.

The meeting saw participation of more than 50 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from states and Union Territories (UTs), senior officials from FSSAI, and members from the food industry, and agriculture sector.

The FSSAI's CEO proposed that each state should "establish this inter-ministerial committee, which will focus on reducing pesticide use, implementing control measures, and developing strategies to monitor and regulate pesticide application at the farmer level".

This initiative is aimed at ensuring agricultural practices remain safe and sustainable, thereby protecting consumers from potential health risks associated with pesticide residues in food, the regulator said.

Rao emphasised the on-going interstate zonal council meetings, focusing on filling vacant posts of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) and Designated Officers (DOs), and the urgent need to upgrade food testing laboratories.

He asked states to submit proposals for establishing new microbiology laboratories to enhance testing capabilities.

Further, Rao highlighted the need to identify key locations within states where mobile labs, Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), can be deployed.

These mobile labs would be instrumental in raising consumer awareness and disseminating crucial information about food safety practices.

The FSW vans, equipped with testing equipment and RAPID kits, quickly assess food quality and safety parameters in line with Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

Results are available within hours, enabling prompt corrective actions to ensure the safety of food products for public consumption.

The FSSAI's CEO concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work together ensuring that food safety remains a top priority, reflecting the collective effort to provide safe and nutritious food to consumers across the country.


Topics :FSSAIPesticides

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

