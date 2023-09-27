Home / Industry / Agriculture / GeM tightens vendor validation, partners with TCS for tech overhaul

GeM tightens vendor validation, partners with TCS for tech overhaul

GeM's rigorous validation process includes a two-step contactless procedure involving online forms for document submission and mobile-application-based video assessments

Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Over the last three years, the government's public procurement platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has eliminated a substantial number of fake sellers by tightening its vendor validation process, according to Prashant Kumar Singh, GeM's Chief Executive Officer. Singh refrained from revealing specific numbers but indicated that categories like laptops, desktops, servers, and medical devices were particularly affected due to their Chinese footprint. Singh was referring to the sellers that do not meet government of India norms.

GeM's rigorous validation process includes a two-step contactless procedure involving online forms for document submission and mobile-application-based video assessments. Although stringent, the platform aims to become more user-friendly to ease the application process for genuine companies.

"This rigorous analysis is necessary, especially following the expenditure department's directive regarding land-border-sharing countries, where products from certain nations are barred from GeM," Singh said during a briefing.

New Technology Partner

Singh announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will become GeM's new technology partner starting October 3. The portal is currently managed by a consortium including Infibeam Avenues, whose five-year contract is ending. TCS will take control of the existing portal while developing a new one.

GeM SAHAY Initiative

GeM's revamped credit disbursal programme, GeM SAHAY 2.0, will soon be launched and is expected to have broader participation from financial partners like AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lendingkart, and Tata Capital. The loan coverage will be up to Rs 10 lakh, with approvals in as little as 10 minutes. Unlike its predecessor limited to sole proprietors, GeM SAHAY 2.0 will be available to all businesses, providing them with collateral-free loans to meet working capital requirements.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

