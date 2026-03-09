Global fertiliser prices may strain India's subsidy maths for next year

India’s fertiliser subsidy calculations for the coming financial year (FY27) could come under pressure if global prices continue their upward march, as seen over the past few days. However, the country currently has adequate stocks to meet immediate demand, traders and market participants said.

In the FY27 Union Budget, the government pegged the fertiliser subsidy at about ₹1.7 trillion, 8.4 per cent lower than the revised estimate (RE) of ₹1.86 trillion for FY26. The FY26 RE itself was more than 11 per cent higher than the Budget estimate (BE), as India used record quantities of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) at high prices. The subsidy burden could rise as retail prices of major fertilisers, such as urea and DAP, are kept fixed to support farmers, while import costs and domestic production expenses increase.