Govt to prepare state-specific agri roadmaps based on soil, water, climate

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today assured farmers that the Centre is scientifically assessing their crop losses due to the unseasonal rains using satellite-based remote sensing, enabling state governments to provide relief under the disaster relief fund and ensure quick settlement of insurance claims.

Chouhan’s statement came after the first regional agriculture conference organised in Jaipur today. Large tracts of farmland across North and Central India have been impacted due to the recent unseasonal rains. He said farmer IDs would also come in handy in this.

Chouhan, at the conference, batted for state-specific crop planning, a nationwide Farmer ID system, and an aggressive push towards self-reliance in oilseeds and pulses.

He said the country would be divided into five agro-climatic zones, with tailored agricultural roadmaps for each state based on soil, water, climate and resource conditions. The move marks a shift from the earlier one-size-fits-all national conferences for Kharif and Rabi seasons, which he said limited detailed consultations. A key pillar of the new framework is the rollout of a unified Farmer ID, expected to be operational within three months. The ID will integrate access to fertilisers, seeds, crop insurance and compensation, ensuring targeted and transparent delivery of benefits. The minister said a Madhya Pradesh-style fertiliser distribution model—based on land and crop data—would be scaled nationally, reducing queues, curbing black marketing and enabling even tenant farmers to access inputs with landowner consent.