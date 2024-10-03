ICAR member requests PM to attach agri-scientists in G20 embassies

An ICAR Governing Body member on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint agri-scientists as attaches in Indian embassies across G20 countries to help achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Venugopal Badaravada expressed concern over limited progress in agricultural collaborations despite significant agreements with countries like Brazil. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He pointed out that a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2008 between ICAR and Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA). Additional MoUs were signed during the 2016 BRICS Summit in Goa under PM Modi's leadership, involving the Ministries of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Food Supply, along with Brazilian body ABCZ, Badaravada said.

According to him, Brazil has already appointed an Agriculture Attach at its Embassy in New Delhi.

Indian embassies currently have IFS officers handling agricultural matters as part of their broader trade responsibilities, he noted.

"While these officers are highly capable, they do not possess the specialized expertise required to fully harness the potential of international cooperation in agriculture and related sectors," Badaravada said in the letter.

To bridge this gap, he emphasized that ICAR scientists, with their in-depth knowledge and experience, can effectively collaborate with the Ministry of External Affairs to advance technology exchange and sustainable practices.

This move would directly benefit Indian farmers and agriculture, he added.