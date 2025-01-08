ICAR needs reforms to improve outcomes; better use resources: PMO official

Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and the research institutes under it need reforms so that their outcomes could be improved and resources used efficiently, principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PK Mishra said on Wednesday.

ICAR is an autonomous body responsible for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in the field of agriculture. It is the largest network of agricultural research and education institutes in the world which has played a big role in the Green Revolution.

“Reforms in ICAR are also needed so that its human and other resources are fruitfully utilised,” Mishra said while addressing a national symposium organised by Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) on hybrid technology for enhanced crop productivity.

Earlier, RS Paroda, founder chairman of TAAS, called for more financial support for ICAR for agriculture research and development and a national mission on hybrids under PPP mode. He also called for a clear policy on genetically-modified crops and incentives like tax exemption for the seed industry.

Mishra too said that India needs to accelerate adoption of hybrid technology in pulses and oilseeds to address production deficits, while acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers in implementing these advanced farm practices.

He highlighted that despite showing promising results, hybrid varieties, particularly in crops like pigeon pea (‘toor dal’), have not achieved widespread adoption among farmers.

While some hybrid mustard seeds are available in the market, their performance compared to open-pollinated varieties requires further investigation, he said.

While referring to the limitation of annual seed purchases, a requirement for hybrid crops, Mishra said that global research efforts were going on to develop technologies allowing farmers to save and reuse hybrid seeds.

“This will help save on the cost of seeds,” he said.

Highlighting challenges faced in adoption of hybrid seeds, Mishra said India’s pioneering work in hybrid technology, which revolutionised crops like maize and cotton, faces uneven adoption across different crops despite its proven potential to boost productivity and climate resilience.

The country’s hybrid rice programme, launched in 1989 with the support of UNDP and FAO following China’s success, has yielded several varieties from public sector institutions.

However, Mishra said hybrid rice varieties must significantly outperform pure line varieties under optimal conditions to drive wider adoption. ICAR’s hybrid development programmes have shown particular strength in ‘bajra’, sorghum, and maize.

“The concept of single cross hybrids in maize has revolutionised maize productivity,” he said.

Public sector institutions have successfully released hybrids in various crops including rice, pigeon pea, mustard, tomato, and cauliflower. However, experts emphasise the need to understand farmers’ reluctance to adopt hybrid varieties in certain crops.

“Unless the hybrids successfully compete with best pure line varieties at optimum management conditions and higher profits, area expansion will not happen,” the official added, highlighting the need for focused research to improve hybrid yield potential.

Research priorities now include developing hybrids that offer clear advantages in productivity, nutrition, and stress resistance while remaining economically viable for farmers.

The government has introduced guidelines for gene editing technology, which could potentially accelerate crop improvement. These advanced tools, including marker-assisted selection, are expected to enhance breeding precision and expedite hybrid development with targeted traits.

Mishra emphasised the need for robust public-private partnerships (PPP) to overcome implementation challenges. Key areas requiring attention include strengthening intellectual property rights, protecting plant varieties, and developing efficient seed production systems.

Despite inherent complexities in hybrid breeding programmes, including inbreeding depression and infrastructure requirements, Mishra expressed optimism about recent advancements in genomics and biotechnology offering solutions to these challenges.

The focus remains on making scientific research relevant to farmers’ needs while working towards reducing India’s dependence on pulse imports, the official added.

Mishra also said that hybrid crop technology can play a crucial role to address the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector, particularly in supporting small-holding farmers who comprise 88 per cent of the agricultural workforce, helping India become a developed nation by 2047.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, Federation of Seed Industry of India Chairman Ajai Rana, ICRISAT Director General Standford Blade were among others present at the three-day event ending January 10.

Despite agriculture’s share in GDP declining from 42 per cent in 1977 to 18 per cent in 2023-24, the sector remains critical for inclusive growth with 46 per cent of India's workforce still dependent on it, compared to 70 per cent in 1977.

“The agriculture sector plays an important role in making growth inclusive and equitable.”

India’s agricultural growth has shown remarkable acceleration, reaching an unprecedented annual growth rate of 5 per cent during 2016-17 to 2022-23, with significant contributions from livestock (5.8 per cent) and fisheries (9 per cent).

However, structural challenges persist.

The number of small farmers has increased to 146 million in 2015-16, with average holding size shrinking from 2.8 hectares in 1970-71 to 1.08 hectares. ICAR projects agriculture’s GDP share will further decrease to 7 per cent by 2050, while still employing 27 per cent of the workforce.

“Hybrid technology can play a crucial role in addressing these structural challenges,” Mishra said, emphasising its potential to boost productivity and profitability for small-holding farmers.

Mishra suggested a multi-pronged approach focusing on increased adoption of hybrid technology in profitable crops, diversification into horticulture, livestock, and fisheries, enhanced technology adoption for small-holding farmers, sustainable intensification of food grain production and development of non-farm activities.

The success of hybrid varieties in vegetables, which helped India achieve production of 213 million tonnes in 2022-23, demonstrates the technology’s potential to support small farmers’ incomes while ensuring food security.

“We need to improve the condition of small-holding farmers through technology adoption and crop diversification,” the official added, noting that successful hybrid technology implementation could help bridge the growing rural-urban income gap.

The agricultural transformation must balance the twin goals of ensuring food security and improving farmer profitability, Mishra emphasised, with hybrid technology serving as a key enabler for both objectives.