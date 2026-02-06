India logs record phosphatic, potassic fertiliser output in January 2026

India’s domestic production of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and complex NPKs, reached a record high of around 1.57 million tonnes in January 2026. This is the highest-ever monthly output achieved in the country, an official statement released today claimed.

This signals a significant step towards strengthening India’s fertiliser self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports, particularly in a segment that has traditionally relied heavily on overseas supplies, the statement said.

Meanwhile, data released by the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) for the months of April to December 2025 some days back showed that in the first nine months of FY26, India imported 85 per cent more urea, 46 per cent more DAP and 122 per cent more NPK fertilisers compared with a year earlier.

Urea sales rose 3.8 per cent year on year to 31.16 million tonnes during the April–December period, even as domestic production declined 3.2 per cent to 22.44 million tonnes. Higher imports helped meet demand during peak crop nutrition months of the fertiliser year. Sales of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) moderated to 8 million tonnes from 8.33 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting softer offtake. However, imports increased 45.7 per cent to 5.95 million tonnes, cushioning the impact of a 3.9 per cent drop in domestic production and ensuring continued availability of phosphatic nutrients. Complex fertilisers showed a contrasting trend.