India's sugar sector sees sweet days ahead despite some bitter notes

‘Happy days are here again for the sugar sector!’ exclaimed Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra at a recent conference of sugar and ethanol makers, summing up the mood that prevailed in the opening session of the two-day event in New Delhi.

The event, which comprised leading industry players from the sugar sector as well major ethanol producers and other stakeholders, was dominated by discourse on how India will manage the almost-12 million tonnes (MT) of surplus sweetener projected to be produced this season - which typically runs from October to September - that starts in the next 15 days.

The discussions were also a healthy aberration from previous such events over the past two years. Then, the major debate was over how supplies might just manage to meet domestic demand, government curbs on exports, stoppage of production of ethanol from methods that divert more of the sugar, and how restrictions were damaging the sector’s prospects. Another contentious issue in the past has been the government's disinclination to divert excess sugar for ethanol due to fears of a shortage, which could lead to a price spike during elections. This, in turn, allowed grains to garner a larger share of ethanol supplies, a point that was discussed prominently in most industry meets.

Not anymore. The latest conference on sugar and bio-energy organisation by Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Association (Isma) radiated optimism and hope. Finally, after two years, the Indian sugar sector had something to look forward to. The big reason for the positive vibes, of course, is the big jump in production expected in the 2025-26 season. As per Isma's early estimates, India’s gross sugar production (without accounting for diversion towards ethanol) in 2025-26 season is projected to be 34.9 MT, a jump of almost 18 per cent from the current year’s production of 29.5 MT. Good monsoon showers in June and July, an 8 per cent rise in acreage in Maharashtra and an about 6 per cent in Karnataka, combined along with a 30-40 per cent increase in water in reservoirs in the major growing regions are some of the factors that will fuel this production jump.

A plentiful harvest With an estimated consumption of 28.4 MT in 2025-26, Isma now expects India to have around 12 MT of surplus sugar in the 2025-26 season. To absorb the excess, it has called for around 4.5-5 MT diversion for ethanol and almost 2 MT to be allowed for exports. The balance will be held as opening stocks for next year. With so much surplus sugar, industry players are also expecting the crop to regain its 45-50 per cent share in India’s total ethanol production, something which it had lost to grains in the last few years due to restrictions in production from all sources.

In the 2025-26 ethanol supply year (ESY) that will start in November, most industry players expect that out of the total 11.7 billion litres of ethanol required for blending sugarcane will contribute around 5 bn litres while the rest will come from a combination of surplus rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other grains. While grains will continue to dominate the ethanol landscape, their preeminent status as ethanol suppliers is likely to be challenged in ESY 2025-26. Old and new roadblocks remain In a note circulated last week, InCred Equities noted that the theory of any feedstock shortage in ESY 2025-26 is without any basis. It said that there is a structural change which makes grain-based distilleries unstoppable while sugarcane faces policy headwinds and stagnant pricing.

To counter this, Isma in its recent meeting tabled three major demands, including a quick resolution to the ethanol pricing conundrum which, for sugarcane, has not been revised over the last two supply seasons. Other challenges, too, lurk on the sidelines. The E20 - a 20 per cent ethanol blend with petrol that the government has mandated - controversy and the impact that ethanol-blended petrol might have on mileage of vehicles has pushed the industry on the back foot. All major industry associations, including Isma, have vehemently denied any mileage drop. Instead, they point out that, contrary to claims that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines, extensive testing by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (Arai) have confirmed E20 compatibility for Indian vehicles. Nonetheless, the controversy had already sowed the seeds of doubt among consumers and critics of the mandate.