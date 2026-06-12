Indian agri-tech startups must move beyond basic problem-solving: NITI

Indian agri- and water-tech startups must move beyond basic problem-solving and adopt technologies to enter new markets to overcome regulatory challenges, Himanshu Joshi, programme director at NITI Aayog, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Nasscom Deeptech Confluence 2026 on agri- and water-tech, Joshi said many startups in these sectors still focus on addressing fundamental problems while facing challenges related to technological maturity and regulation.

Drawing on examples from NITI Aayog's international collaboration programmes with countries such as Denmark, Joshi said foreign startups often adapted their products to local conditions and discovered new market opportunities.

He cited the example of a global water-focused startup that came to India through an exchange programme and subsequently extended its stay after finding opportunities to test its technology under local conditions and potentially serve markets across the Global South.

In another example, he described an agri-drone startup that initially focused on identifying quality coconuts ready for harvesting. “But after a pilot in Lakshadweep, the company expanded its offering by using artificial intelligence to determine optimal harvesting times and identify disease risks,” Joshi said. "These are not Indian startups, but they knew what problem they were solving and, even if they did not know, they improvised," he added. On startup adoption by governments, Joshi, citing another example, said he had urged officials in Tripura to consider procuring solutions emerging from innovation challenges rather than limiting support to pilot projects.