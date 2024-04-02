Home / Industry / Agriculture / ISMA urges govt to permit sugar export of 1 million tonne this season

ISMA urges govt to permit sugar export of 1 million tonne this season

Sugar production has reached 302.20 lakh tonne till March of the current season against 300.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, it said in a statement

"In light of the above, ISMA has requested the government to permit the export of 10 lakh tonne of sugar in the current season," ISMA said. Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has requested the government to allow the export of 10 lakh tonne of sugar in the current 2023-24 season, anticipating healthy closing stock by the season-end.

Sugar production has reached 302.20 lakh tonne till March of the current season against 300.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sugar season runs from October to September. Currently, there are curbs on the export of sugar from the country.

In mid-March, ISMA revised its net sugar production estimate for the 2023-24 season to 320 lakh tonne.
 

"In light of the above, ISMA has requested the government to permit the export of 10 lakh tonne of sugar in the current season," ISMA said.

The request for export suggests a careful balance between meeting domestic consumption needs, sustaining the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) and leveraging surplus for export opportunities, it added.

The industry body said weather forecasting agencies have predicted a normal to above-normal South West monsoon for the year 2024. Consequently, a moderate crushing season is expected in the 2024-25 season.

Also Read

ISMA demands diversion of additional 1-1.2 mn tonnes sugar to make ethanol

Rs 15K cr at risk due to sudden ban on cane juice for making ethanol: ISMA

ISMA revises upwards estimates of gross sugar output to 34 mn tonnes

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

Govt asks traders to avoid buying new-season wheat to shore up state stocks

Govt eyes savings in major subsidies; spending on food at 84% of RE

'MGNREGS wage hike based on Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour'

Centre mandates weekly reporting on wheat stocks to prevent hoarding

Harvesting progress for '47: Invest in R&D, address farm political economy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sugar ISMA

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story