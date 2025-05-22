Rajasthan govt to focus on strengthening agriculture sector's infra

The Rajasthan government is paying special attention to strengthen the agriculture sector’s infrastructure, a senior agriculture department official said. “Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the allotment of free land for all the new mandis, sub-mandis and food parks announced in the state Budget for 2025-26,” said the official.

The official pointed out that in the state Budget for 2025-26, agricultural produce markets were announced in Bidasar (Sujangarh-Churu), Bhinay, Rupangarh (Ajmer), Tapukda (Khairthal Tijara), Ramgarh (Pachwara-Dausa), Nawan, Khatu Khurd (Deedwana-Kuchaman), Simalwara (Dungarpur), Rajakheda (Dholpur), and Riyabadi (Merta-Nagaur).

Fruit and vegetable market were announced in Sirohi, Makhupura (Ajmer), Bar (Jaitaran-Beawar), secondary agricultural market in Banetha (Tonk), Mandar (Sirohi), Baharwanda Kalan (Sawaimadhopur), Nasirada (Tonk) and Sekhala (Jodhpur).

Moreover, the grain and mustard market of Bharatpur will be shifted outside the city, along with setting up a mini food park in Anupgarh (Sriganganagar), and an agro food park in Sanchore (Jalore). The official said that the CM gave his consent to allot free land for these mandis, sub-mandis and food parks in government as well as local body areas. ALSO READ: Rajasthan's agriculture dept launches campaign against fake fertilisers According to this decision, land will be allotted for the mandis at 25 per cent of the DLC (District Level Committee) rate, which will be provided by the state government.

The official said that the CM has approved over ₹13.85 crore for repairing boundary walls and constructing connecting roads in various Krishi Upaj Mandis. To develop the state’s agriculture sector, the government is also undertaking extensive work to improve the welfare of families engaged in animal husbandry and farming through various schemes and programmes. It plans to train young farmers abroad under the Knowledge Enhancement Program. They will stay in different countries like the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Israel for 5 to 7 days and learn about the innovations happening in the fields of agriculture and animal husbandry. However, the government is looking for an alternative to Israel due to the prevailing conditions, the official said. Trained farmers will also inspire others to innovate.