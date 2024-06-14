Home / Industry / Agriculture / Minister Chouhan calls for timely input supplies ahead of kharif season

He called for linking agricultural education with farming practices to better utilise the skills of those with higher education in agriculture sciences

Officials from various departments, including fertilizers, water resources, and meteorology, briefed the minister on preparations for the kharif season. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday emphasised the need to ensure timely availability of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides for the upcoming kharif crop season starting in July, pitching for constant monitoring to avoid any supply disruptions for farmers.

Reviewing preparedness for the kharif (summer) season, which includes the sowing of crops like paddy with the onset of southwest monsoon rains, Chouhan directed officials to ensure quality input supplies and timely distribution, an official statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an above-normal southwest monsoon this year, a positive sign for the agriculture sector.

Chouhan also stressed the need for increased farm mechanisation and adoption of technology to boost productivity.

He called for linking agricultural education with farming practices to better utilise the skills of those with higher education in agriculture sciences.

The minister urged intensive discussions to improve the utility of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), which are farm science centres aimed at providing agricultural extension services.

Simplifying natural farming practices to encourage more farmers to adopt them was another area of focus, according to the statement.

Officials from various departments, including fertilizers, water resources, and meteorology, briefed the minister on preparations for the kharif season.

Separately, while reviewing the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Chouhan emphasised the need for scientists to constantly work on developing new crop varieties, improving productivity, and certifying new technologies.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

