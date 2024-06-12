Home / Industry / Agriculture / 'Punjab aims 1 mn hectares under basmati crop in paddy sowing season'

'Punjab aims 1 mn hectares under basmati crop in paddy sowing season'

Taking cognizance of the favourable results of the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, Khudian also directed the department officials to pull up their socks to bring more area under the DSR

Agriculture
Special Chief Secretary (Development) KAP Sinha apprised the minister that Rs 80 lakh has already been earmarked for Gurdaspur lab and equipment would be purchased soon. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Wednesday said the state government aims to bring 10 lakh hectares under the basmati crop in the paddy sowing season.

Khuddian, who was chairing a review meeting with the department officials here at his office, said around ten lakh hectares of area will be brought under the aromatic crop in 2024-25 against 5.96 lakh hectares last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Taking cognizance of the favourable results of the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, Khudian also directed the department officials to pull up their socks to bring more area under the DSR.

"To encourage maximum farmers to adopt the DSR technique, the Punjab government is providing Rs 1,500 per acre as financial aid to them," he said.
 

He further informed that the department has planned to bring two lakh hectares of paddy (non-basmati) under this technique during the ongoing sowing season, which was 1.70 lakh hectares last year.

The agriculture minister also reviewed the progress of biofertilizer testing labs being set up at Gurdaspur, Bathinda and SAS Nagar (Mohali) to ensure the quality.

Special Chief Secretary (Development) KAP Sinha apprised the minister that Rs 80 lakh has already been earmarked for Gurdaspur lab and equipment would be purchased soon.

Also Read

After curbs, non-basmati rice exports fell sharper than basmati rice

Govt to conduct digital crop survey across India using AI to assess acreage

Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Govt allows export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim acquitted in 2002 murder case by HC

CM Mamata announces Rs 293 crore aid to 210,000 farmers for crop loss

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chalks out 100-day plan to revive agriculture sector

Tractor sales harvest early monsoon benefits in FY25, shows revival signs

Low agri growth, rural discontent to keep Shivraj Singh Chouhan occupied

Nabard may raise Rs 30,000 crore through bonds in FY25, says CRISIL

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PunjabBasmati

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story