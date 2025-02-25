Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / MP inks 19 MoUs in co-operative sector to boost farmers, industry: Govt

MP inks 19 MoUs in co-operative sector to boost farmers, industry: Govt

Siddharth Jain, Joint Secretary, in the Union Ministry of Cooperation, said the co-operative sector will play a crucial role in India's quest for becoming a USD 5-trillion economy

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
Pune: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ event, in Pune, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday signed 19 MoUs in the co-operative sector with an aim to boost farmers' income while offering raw material sourcing avenue for private companies.

These MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025.

Yadav said the Centre and the state government are taking steps to promote cooperative movement in the country.

He assured full support to the investors in all their endeavour in the state.

Speaking at the event, state Cooperation Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said the state government is promoting C-PPP (co-operative- public private partnership) in a big way and hoped that this new model becomes highly successful.

"This model will be a win-win situation for all. Farmers' income will increase while private companies will get assured raw materials. The companies can also sell final products through the co-operative societies," the minister said.

Also Read

Tech companies commit to invest Rs 25,640 crore in MP, create 183K jobs

Govt aid to help MP attract highest investments from tourism: Minister

MPGIS 2025: Talks underway on setting up Deregulation Commission, says PM

MPGIS 2025: SECI commits Rs 2,500 cr investment in Madhya Pradesh

MP has potential for 18-fold growth to be $2.1 trn economy by 2047-48: CII

He expressed happiness over 19 MoUs, including with Reliance Industries and Baidyanath.

Sarang said an investment wing will be set up under his watch to ensure that these MoUs are executed at the ground level.

Speaking at the event, Ashok Barnwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Cooperation MP government, said there are 1.09 lakh co-operative societies and 4,536 PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies) in the state.

These PACS can become aggregators of raw materials to be supplied to the private companies.

In this model, he said, the state government will be the facilitator and will frame policies to support the initiative.

He said co-operative societies are present in all the sectors.

Siddharth Jain, Joint Secretary, in the Union Ministry of Cooperation, said the co-operative sector will play a crucial role in India's quest for becoming a USD 5-trillion economy.

He said there are 1 lakh PACS in the country and 30 crore people are associated with the co-operative sector.

These PACS are being modernised through computerisation and will soon be able to function at par with banks in terms of technology usage.

Jain said the Centre has allowed these PACS to diversify into various sectors.

He also welcomed the MoUs signed between the MP government, private players, and co-operatives while extending all support from the central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi releases 19th PM-Kisan instalment, transfers Rs 22K cr to farmers

Cordial talks held with farmers, next meeting on March 19: Shivraj Chouhan

Govt mulling ways to curb distress sale of farm produce: Shivraj Chouhan

Premium

India's farm sector is becoming rainfall-resistant, suggests study

Centre ready to help Andhra Pradesh's red chilli farmers under MIS

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story