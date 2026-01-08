Home / Industry / Agriculture / New sugarcane variety 'Bismil' gets nod for cultivation in 4 more states

New sugarcane variety 'Bismil' gets nod for cultivation in 4 more states

It is resistant to red rot disease, a major threat to sugarcane crops, and has an average yield potential of 86.35 tonnes per hectare with a sugar recovery (pol per cent in cane) of 13.97 per cent

Senior scientist Ajay Tiwari said the new variety would significantly boost farmers' income while also enhancing sugar production
Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Research Council, Shahjahanpur, has developed a new high-yielding sugarcane variety named 'Bismil', after freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil, which has now been approved for cultivation in four more states, officials said on Thursday.

The variety, earlier approved only for Uttar Pradesh, has received clearance for cultivation in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan following approval by the central committee, Council Director V K Shukla said.

Developed under the All India Coordinated Research Project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the variety is officially designated as CoSha 17231 (Coimbatore-Shahjahanpur).

It is resistant to red rot disease, a major threat to sugarcane crops, and has an average yield potential of 86.35 tonnes per hectare with a sugar recovery (pol per cent in cane) of 13.97 per cent, its breeder Dr Arvind Kumar said.

Senior scientist Ajay Tiwari said the new variety would significantly boost farmers' income while also enhancing sugar production.

The variety has been named 'Bismil' in honour of revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, a key figure in the Kakori train action of 1925, to acknowledge his contribution to India's freedom struggle, officials said.

Extension officer Sanjeev Pathak said seeds of the variety had already been distributed across all 42 sugarcane-growing districts of Uttar Pradesh, with encouraging results.

Shukla said ICAR recently approved 184 new varieties across 25 crops, including CoSha 17231, underlining its scientific merit and potential impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sugarcanesugarcane farmersUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

