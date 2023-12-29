OMCs hike procurement price of ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses

In a major relief for sugarcane-based ethanol makers, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a Rs 6.87 per litre increase in the procurement price for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses for the 2023-24 season that started in November, the highest increase in more than five years.

After the hike, the procurement price of ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses would be Rs 56.28 per litre as against Rs 49.41 per litre in the 2022-23 procurement season.

The increase in procurement price comes weeks after the Centre stopped sugar mills from producing ethanol from sugarcane juice or syrup for the 2023-24 season due to questions over India’s sugar production in the 2023-24 season.

The sugar marketing season runs from October to September.

In 2022-23 season, in the just concluded ethanol supply year of 2022-23 (December-October), sources said of the 4.94 billion litres of ethanol supplied to the OMCs a quarter estimated to be around 1.26 billion litres came from sugarcane juice or syrup as feedstocks, while 2.33 billion litres (around 47 per cent) came from B-heavy molasses, while the rest around 1.30 billion litres came from grain-based sources.

C-heavy molasses contributed 0.06 billion litres of the total quantity of ethanol supplied to the OMCs in 2022-23.

The move to increase the price steeply is also meant to boost the production of ethanol from C-heavy molasses where the least amount of sugar is diverted.

In 2023-24 ESY, sources said of the 5.62 billion litres of ethanol promised to be supplied to the OMCs, around 2.69 billion litres would come from sugarcane-based molasses while 2.92 billion litres would come from grains.

India’s net sugar production (after accounting for diversion for ethanol) in the 2023-24 season is estimated to be around 29 million tonnes, down from 33 million tonnes last year.

Ethanol is produced from multiple sources in India.

It is largely through sugarcane-based molasses or grain-based and other sources as feedstock.

In sugarcane it is either through sugarcane juice or syrup, then B-heavy molasses and C-heavy molasses.

According to industry players, when ethanol is produced from sugarcane juice or syrup directly, the maximum amount of actual sugar is lost or produced less.

This percentage of loss or production is less when ethanol is produced from B-heavy molasses.

Then there is ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses where no sugar gets absorbed in the process.

Therefore, when actual sugar production is expected to be just marginally more than the consumption in the 2023-24 season, the government as per industry players in its judgement has decided that any further diversion of actual sugar for making ethanol.





"The industry appreciates the incentive of Rs. 6.87 per litre on supply of ethanol from C Heavy Molasses that takes the price to 56.28 per litre. However, I also believe that it should be further increased to help the industry navigate better in these uncertain times and ensure timely cane price payments, mitigation of losses and help augment ethanol production. Not to mention, the high interests that the industry is paying for investments in the increase of ethanol production capacity that is now not being utilised fully," M Prabhakar Rao - President of ISMA said. In 2023-24 sources said around 1.6-1.8 million tonnes of sugar could be ploughed back into the total supplies by the order of the government to stop sugar companies from ethanol from juice and syrup.

Rao also reiterated the industry’s appeal to ban export of molasses with immediate effect and the fact that we await further increase in price of ethanol from B Heavy Molasses and Sugar Cane Juice.