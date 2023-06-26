Onion, tomato production likely to decline in 2022-23, shows data

Meanwhile, the horticulture data showed that vegetable production in 2022-23 is expected to be about 212.53 million tonnes (mt), which is 1.62 per cent more than the 209.14 mt of production last year. Fruit production in 2022-23 is expected to be about 107.75 mt, which is more than 107.51 mt in 2021-22.



In some retail markets, prices have even touched Rs. 80-100 per kilogram (kg), while in the wholesale markets, the rates are in the range of Rs. 50-60 per kg. Tomato is produced multiple times a year at several places and is particularly prone to transportation delays and heat. Traders said the spike in rates was mainly due to extended summers in some of the main growing regions, coupled with delays in transportation due to sudden bursts of showers.