After dry spell, rains may play spoiler for tea industry in Bengal, Assam

After a dry spell, rains may impede tea productivity in North Bengal and Assam.
According to the Tea Research Association (TRA), the crop loss across Assam and North Bengal in the first fortnight of June has been drastic ranging between 15 and 35 per cent. “This is the impact of scanty rainfall,” Joydeep Phukan, secretary TRA, said.
“Now, the situation has reversed with heavy rains and no sunshine, which again is not good for the crop,” he said.
Arijit Raha, secretary general, Indian Tea Association (ITA), said, “Due to climate change factors, we are noticing a huge increase in rainfall volume within a short span of time. If this continues, it can actually impede productivity of the crop.”
The situation in North Bengal, he said, was alarming. “It has been seeing 6-8 inches of rain daily for the last few days and flooding has started in many areas. Flooding in tea areas can cause soil erosion adversely impacting production. But it’s too early to evaluate the extent,” Raha said.
The IMD on Wednesday said that heavy to very heavy and extremely very heavy rainfall was likely to continue over the districts of North Bengal during June 21-22.
Tea industry representatives point to climate change adversities. The period stretching from May to the first 10 days of June had seen scanty rainfall, leading to pest attack and lower crop in May. The average decline in North Bengal for May, according to ITA estimates was at about 38 per cent.
“Till the end of May, we are behind in North Bengal by 22-23 per cent because it was totally dry. The first fortnight of June was also poor. Now, suddenly it is raining heavily which will again depress the crop,” Atul Asthana, managing director and chief executive officer, Goodricke Group, said.
“We have not seen such extreme weather conditions in the last 40 years,” Asthana added. In Assam, the company was at par with last year till end of May.
Vikram Singh Gulia, managing director, Amalgamated Plantations said that the crop was 25 per cent lower across gardens in Dooars and Assam during the first fortnight of June compared to last year.
The first half of June in Assam was dry and impacted by pest attack. But there have been rains from June 10 onwards which should help recover from the heat shock but then low temperature and no sunshine is not conducive for tea growth.
Ajay Jalan, president, Tea Association of India (TAI) said, extreme weather conditions have had a severe impact on both the quality and quantity of tea production.
“Specifically, during the first fortnight of June, which is a critical period for tea-growing regions like Terai, Dooars, and Assam, the adverse weather has disrupted the usual processes and outcomes associated with this time frame.”
Jalan pointed out that typically, this period is known for yielding teas of exceptional quality and maximizing revenues. “However, due to the unfavorable weather conditions, the crop yield has fallen significantly below expectations. This decrease in both quantity and quality will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for the entire tea industry, resulting in lower revenues and financial challenges for tea producers,” he said.