Panel working on IPR issues of gene-edited rice, says ICAR's ML Jat

The world’s first gene-edited rice varieties were released a few weeks ago, marking a significant milestone in India’s long journey in agriculture research. In an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee in New Delhi, director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) ML Jat talks about various issues surrounding these rice varieties and his roadmap for the council. Edited excerpts:

What is the next step from here for the genome-edited rice varieties?

Genome editing is a relatively new technology, and we've had a breakthrough with the development of two novel varieties using this approach. This marks a world-first, particularly in targeting specific traits such as coastal salinity tolerance — crucial in the context of climate change and global megatrends, which are intensifying agricultural challenges. We have to be prepared for these challenges.

We can't create new technologies overnight. Addressing future scenarios — like projections for 2050 — require early investment and research. These projections help us catalogue likely problems, such as shifts in temperature and rainfall. But alongside identifying issues, we also need to work on solutions. Some of these aspects we need to work on right now. Accordingly, using this technology, we’ve developed two varieties that will eventually enter the seed chain and reach farmers. Ultimately, this isn’t just about scientific showcases — the aim is to deliver impact at the farm level. Has the government launched anyprogramme around genome editing?

Yes. the Centre has launched a ₹500 crore programme focused on genome-edited crops. These include work on field crops, cereals, pulses, oilseeds, horticulture, and even livestock. Some work is already underway — such as standardising protocols — and this marks a strategic shift in agricultural research. Genome editing complements classical breeding. But now, with climate change in mind, we must target specific traits — drought resistance, flood tolerance, heat tolerance, and quality enhancements. The research is trait-specific, location-specific, and crop-specific. Are there any concerns around Intellectual property rights (IPR) issues with CRISPR-Cas9 technology (that uses a bacterial protein Cas9, guided by a small RNA molecule, to cut DNA at a specific location in the genome)? How are these being addressed?

ALSO READ: Increasing productivity: Genome-edited rice varieties to boost yields As far as IPR of gene editing tools is concerned, the freedom to operate licence will be acquired by the government, and there will not be any liability on farmers or consumers. Several private organisations in India and government bodies of other nations have acquired licenses of gene editing tools for their application in crop improvement. This is a very ‘insignificant’ matter which some groups are trying to portray for stopping developmental activities in the country. A high-level committee has already been constituted by the government to negotiate the access to IP for commercial uses of genome-edited rice lines by farmers. The two genome-edited rice varieties have been identified as promising but not yet released and notified. The seeds of these varieties will be made available to farmers only after due access of IP from the IP owners. Once released, the seeds of genome-edited varieties can be maintained by farmers from generation to generation. This is without the necessity to buy them from private seed companies. It will help farmers enhance their income, and dependency.

What is the timeline for bringing genome-edited varieties to farmers? The agriculture minister recently said it would take 3–4 years — but that timeline can be accelerated. However, even after variety identification or release, several steps remain: breeder seed production, foundation seed, certified seed, and then multiplication. That alone can take two or more years, especially since some crops have only one growing season. In smaller volumes, rollout can begin earlier, but for large-scale deployment, the system needs time. Initially, we'll deploy the technology through public systems —like the National Seeds Corporation (NSC) — before involving private players. The All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on seeds is already engaged.

You’ve taken over as director general at a critical time. What is your broader vision for ICAR over the next few years? Our core vision is to align ICAR’s efforts with national priorities, particularly the aspiration for Viksit Bharat, with agriculture at the heart of that vision. To achieve this, we are focusing on research prioritisation to address the most pressing needs of agriculture and the country. We are adopting a ‘One System’ approach to harmonise the work of ICAR, state agricultural universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and government departments, ensuring farmers receive integrated and holistic solutions instead of fragmented advice.