Par panel asks govt to conduct long-term field trials on nano-fertilisers

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to conduct long-term field trials on various agricultural crops to check the efficacy of nano liquid fertilisers.

The Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers on Monday presented a report on 'self-sufficiency in the production of fertilisers with a view to curbing the import of fertilisers - reviewing constraints thereof', wherein it suggested that "long-term field trials of application of nano fertilisers may be got conducted by the Department on various crops throughout the country... to thoroughly assess and validate the merits and demerits of use of nano fertilisers in terms of crop productivity, nutritional quality of crop produced, soil health, etc.; so that it may be optimally adopted by the farmers as replacement to conventional fertilisers".

These field trials should be conducted in coordination with various research organisations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), among others. In its report, the committee also said that it was informed that nano-fertilisers hold great promise for application in plant nourishment, with nano urea and nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) available in bottles at lower prices than conventional urea and DAP. To further promote nano-fertilisers, the panel has given many suggestions to the Department of Fertilizers, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. ALSO READ: Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands The panel has asked the department to take measures to enhance the production of nano fertilisers, including nano urea and nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), conduct field trials to check efficacy, and create awareness about this product among farmers.

The committee noted that the production of nano fertilisers requires a small quantity of raw materials. "The department may extend full support through its policies and programmes to expand the production capacity of nano fertilisers, including Nano Urea and Nano DAP, many fold so that it could significantly replace the use of conventional urea/P&K fertilisers over the years and contribute to attaining self-sufficiency in the fertilisers sector," it recommended. The committee hoped that the department would take concrete, time-bound and sincere steps in this direction. The panel also asked the department to allocate sufficient funds for developing innovative nano-fertilisers. It also felt that more drones should be introduced on a war footing for the application of nano-fertilisers.