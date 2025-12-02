Home / Industry / Agriculture / Seeds of hope: Sowing of rabi crops gathers further steam, shows data

Seeds of hope: Sowing of rabi crops gathers further steam, shows data

Rabi sowing has crossed 39.3 million hectares, with strong gains in pulses and oilseeds as farmers leverage good soil moisture, better seeds and stable MSP cues to diversify beyond wheat

agriculture, rabi season, crops
premium
Representative Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:25 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sowing of rabi crops further picked up pace during the week ended November 28, with all major crops recording higher acreages than the corresponding period of last year. 
Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, president of IPL Biologicals, said in 2025, rabi sowing has surged beyond 39.3 million hectares, which is a clear sign that farmers responded positively to strong monsoon residual moisture, improved seed availability and stable MSP signals. 
What stands out this season is not just the sheer scale, but the diversification beyond wheat: pulses and oilseeds have seen sharp growth, with pulses touching over eight million hectares and apeseed-mustard acreage expanding significantly. 
“Regions across the traditional wheat belt, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, appear to have leveraged good soil moisture and mechanised sowing to get ahead this year. The 2025 rabi season suggests a quiet but fundamental shift: farmers are not just chasing yield, they are hedging for resilience, diversification and soil health,” Bhagchandka said. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agrochemical industry to witness 6-7% revenue growth in 2025-26: Report

11th ITPGRFA meet postpones key decisions on expanding plant list

Civil groups urge govt to reject compromise draft at Plant Treaty talks

Farm sector GVA up 3.5% in Q2, collapses in nominal terms on low inflation

Premium

Seeds sector faces major shake-up as India readies new laws and treaties

Topics :Rabi cropsWheat productionpulsesRabi oilseeds

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story