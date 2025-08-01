PM Modi to transfer ₹20,500 cr to accounts of 9.7 cr farmers in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a significant gift to farme₹across the nation ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a release said.

During his visit to Varanasi on August 2, PM Modi will release the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over ₹20,500 crore directly into the accounts of 97 million eligible farmers.

Uttar Pradesh alone will see more than 23 million farmers receive ₹4,600 crore, including ₹48 crore to 2.21 lakh farme₹in Varanasi.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, all eligible farmers receive equal instalments of annual assistance. Every landholding farmer family gets ₹6,000 per year, given in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each, as per the release by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Banouli village in the Sevapuri block of Varanasi. From the event venue, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth ₹2,183.45 crore. ALSO READ: PM Modi to launch projects worth around ₹2,200 cr in Varanasi on Aug 3 The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport around 10:30 a.m., where he will be received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public representatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2 at around 11 am.