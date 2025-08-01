Home / Industry / Agriculture / PM Modi to transfer ₹20,500 cr to accounts of 9.7 cr farmers in Varanasi

PM Modi to transfer ₹20,500 cr to accounts of 9.7 cr farmers in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh alone will see more than 23 mn farmers receive ₹4,600 crore, including Rs 48 crore to 221,000 farmers in Varanasi

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi. | File Photo
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a significant gift to farme₹across the nation ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a release said.

During his visit to Varanasi on August 2, PM Modi will release the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over ₹20,500 crore directly into the accounts of 97 million eligible farmers.

Uttar Pradesh alone will see more than 23 million farmers receive ₹4,600 crore, including ₹48 crore to 2.21 lakh farme₹in Varanasi.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, all eligible farmers receive equal instalments of annual assistance. Every landholding farmer family gets ₹6,000 per year, given in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each, as per the release by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Banouli village in the Sevapuri block of Varanasi. From the event venue, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth ₹2,183.45 crore.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport around 10:30 a.m., where he will be received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public representatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2 at around 11 am.

The projects cater to multiple sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage, aim at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to improve road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi - Bhadohi road and Chhitauni- Shool Tankeshwar road, and the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai - Adalpura Road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra Modiagriculture economyVaranasi

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

