Chhattisgarh to get APEDA regional office in Raipur for agri-exports

The state is planning to have a regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Raipur, a milestone for the state’s agriculture sector.

“With the regional office, farmers, producers, and exporters in the state will have access to a wide range of export-related services under one roof,” a state government spokesperson said.

The APEDA office will streamline procedures, including phytosanitary certification, quality certification, laboratory testing, and export documentation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the new APEDA office would serve as a bridge between Chhattisgarh’s agricultural producers and the global market. “This achievement will make Chhattisgarh a leading state in the ‘Vocal for Local to Global’ campaign and open new doors for the agri-products export.”