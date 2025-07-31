Home / Industry / Agriculture / Chhattisgarh to get APEDA regional office in Raipur for agri-exports

The regional office will facilitate direct exports of fruits, vegetables, rice, GI-tagged products, millets, and other agri-commodities to international markets

APEDA also supports infrastructure creation and maintenance, including food processing units, cold storage, and packhouses. (Photo: PTI)
R Krishna Das Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
The state is planning to have a regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Raipur, a milestone for the state’s agriculture sector. 
 
“With the regional office, farmers, producers, and exporters in the state will have access to a wide range of export-related services under one roof,” a state government spokesperson said. 
 
The APEDA office will streamline procedures, including phytosanitary certification, quality certification, laboratory testing, and export documentation.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the new APEDA office would serve as a bridge between Chhattisgarh’s agricultural producers and the global market. “This achievement will make Chhattisgarh a leading state in the ‘Vocal for Local to Global’ campaign and open new doors for the agri-products export.”
 
Farmers in the state will get higher returns for their produce, receive training and insights into modern techniques, quality control, advanced packaging, and global marketing at the local level.
 
APEDA also supports infrastructure creation and maintenance, including food processing units, cold storage, and packhouses. 

Topics :ApedaChattisgarhagriculture economyIndian agriculture

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

