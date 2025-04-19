Punjab govt to offer 33% subsidy on Bt cotton seeds to boost crop shift

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has decided to provide a 33 per cent subsidy on BT cotton hybrid seeds, as part of its move to promote crop diversification in the state.

The subsidy will be given on seeds which are recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said a sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the subsidy programme and this move would reduce financial burden on cotton growers, while simultaneously discouraging the cultivation of non-recommended hybrids to enable them to adopt high-yielding and pest-resistant BT cotton hybrid seeds.

The department has fixed a target to increase the cotton crop area to at least 1.25 lakh hectares this year, he said.

Cotton, a crucial kharif crop in the south-western districts of the state, presents a viable alternative to the water-guzzling paddy crop, contributing to both agricultural diversification and economic growth.

Urging farmers to take advantage of this opportunity and opt for the recommended Bt cotton hybrid seeds, Khuddian said the state government is committed to supporting farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

This subsidy programme is a crucial step towards achieving crop diversification, besides ensuring the prosperity of our cotton industry, he said.

Dr. Basant Garg, administrative secretary of the department, informed that the subsidy programme is limited to a maximum of five acres or ten packets (each weighing 475gm) of cotton seeds per farmer.

He appealed to farmers to obtain original bills for all Bt cotton seed purchases, while directing the department officials to conduct regular monitoring and inspections to prevent entry of spurious seeds from neighbouring states.