Home / Industry / Agriculture / India urges global focus on small farmers at Brics agriculture meet

India urges global focus on small farmers at Brics agriculture meet

Speaking at the 15th Brics Agriculture Ministers meeting, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected and empowered. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday pitched for placing small and marginal farmers at the centre of global agricultural strategies, saying they cannot face climate change, price volatility and resource scarcity challenges alone.

Speaking at the 15th Brics Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said global food security goals would remain unfulfilled unless small farmers are protected and empowered.

"We cannot leave smallholders to fight these challenges alone. They need our policy support," Chouhan said, describing agriculture as not merely an economic activity but a source of "livelihood, food, and dignity" for millions.

Chouhan presented cluster-based farming, farmer producer organisations, cooperative models and natural farming as effective approaches for empowering small farmers and improving their market access, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting underscored the need for fair agricultural trade, control of global price volatility and ensuring remunerative prices for small farmers.

India shared its technological initiatives, including the Digital Agriculture Mission, AgriStack, drone technology and Climate-Resilient Villages, explaining how these innovations have improved service delivery and farmer incomes.

Also Read

Climate goals of developing nations at risk without funds from rich: India

India urges Brics to mobilise $1.3 trillion to achieve climate goals

Premium

Brics+ Unit: Is it a bridge too far amid shifting global dynamics?

Premium

Brics mulling national currencies to foster trade: Brazil Ambassador

Premium

IMF's Pak loan review: India to question Pakistan's Brics Bank stake plan

The Brics Agriculture Ministers launched the "Brics Land Restoration Partnership" to address land degradation, desertification and soil fertility loss.

In their Joint Declaration, Brics nations committed to making the global agri-food system fair, inclusive, innovative and sustainable with emphasis on food security, climate adaptation and empowerment of women and youth.

Chouhan invited Brics nations to participate in World Food India 2025 and the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit 2025 as platforms for innovation and global collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

Centre procures 340K tonnes of tur so far under price support scheme

Shrimp exporters seek govt help ahead of US duty review on shipments

India, Brazil can boost global food security: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Government wheat procurement reaches 6 mn tonnes so far in 2025-26 season

Topics :BRICSShivraj Singh ChouhanAgriculture

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story