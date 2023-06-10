Home / Industry / Agriculture / Raj govt to turn 1.20 lakh hectares of agri land into organic farming area

This year, farmers will be benefited by converting 1.20 lakh hectare area into organic. It will cost about Rs 23.57 crore

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will convert about 1.20 lakh hectare of agricultural land into organic farming area and provide organic seeds, bio-fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers.

The state government is making all-out efforts to encourage organic farming. In this sequence, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to convert 1.20 lakh hectares area into organic farming area. Under this, organic seeds, bio fertilizers and pesticides will be made available to the farmers, an official statement said.

This year, farmers will be benefited by converting 1.20 lakh hectare area into organic. It will cost about Rs 23.57 crore.

Besides, Rs 5,000 per farmer will also be given to 50,000 organic farmers.

The chief minister has also sanctioned Rs 5 crore from the state fund for activities like farmer selection, formation of farmers' groups and master trainers training, among others.

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

